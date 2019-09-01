Brewers' Christian Yelich: Crushes 42nd home run
Yelich went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-0 win over the Cubs on Sunday.
Yelich blasted his 42nd home run of the season with a three-run home run that put the game out of reach in the ninth inning. The home run snapped a bit of a power drought for Yelich, hitting his last homer Aug. 17. Yelich has a .328/.423/.670 slash line with 92 RBI and 26 stolen bases this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Joins 25-steal club•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes deep twice in marathon•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in starting nine•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Appears in Sunday's game•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hoping to return Tuesday•
