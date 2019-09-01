Yelich went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-0 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Yelich blasted his 42nd home run of the season with a three-run home run that put the game out of reach in the ninth inning. The home run snapped a bit of a power drought for Yelich, hitting his last homer Aug. 17. Yelich has a .328/.423/.670 slash line with 92 RBI and 26 stolen bases this season.