Yelich went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during Saturday's 8-3 victory over the Cubs.
The 28-year-old struggled offensively throughout summer camp and in Friday's season opener as he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, but he clubbed a 425-foot shot to straightaway center field during the sixth inning Saturday for his first hit of the season. Yelich will look to build on that effort in Sunday's series finale, as Tyler Chatwood is set to take the mound for Chicago.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Scuffling during summer camp•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Monster extension finalized•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Making spring debut Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Signs seven-year extension•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Close to $200M extension•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Spring debut coming later this week•