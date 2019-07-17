Yelich went 1-for-3 with two walks, a grand slam, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 13-1 rout of Atlanta.

The 27-year-old did it all in this one, with his seventh-inning blast capping a six-run frame that broke the game wide open. Yelich is now slashing .368/.489/.763 through 10 games in July with four homers, five steals, seven runs and nine RBI, and Tuesday's stolen base gave him a new career high with 23 on the year.