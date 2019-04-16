Yelich went 3-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBI and a walk in a 10-7 win over the Cardinals on Monday.

Yelich continued his torrid pace by mashing three home runs against the Cardinals. The performance tied the Brewers franchise record with seven RBI. The 27-year-old has eight home runs with a .354 AVG and .449 OBP this season.

