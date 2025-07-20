Brewers' Christian Yelich: Day off Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
The veteran slugger has struggled a bit coming out of the All-Star break, going 2-for-9 with four strikeouts and a caught stealing in the first two games of the series in Los Angeles. William Contreras is serving as the designated hitter while Yelich sits, allowing Eric Haase to make a start behind the plate.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Salvages day with late homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Getting Thursday off•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers in nightcap•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Collects career-high eight RBI•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Knocks homer, three hits in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in action Thursday•