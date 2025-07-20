default-cbs-image
Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The veteran slugger has struggled a bit coming out of the All-Star break, going 2-for-9 with four strikeouts and a caught stealing in the first two games of the series in Los Angeles. William Contreras is serving as the designated hitter while Yelich sits, allowing Eric Haase to make a start behind the plate.

