Brewers' Christian Yelich: Dealing with lower back issue
Yelich left Thursday's game against the Reds with lower back tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.comreports.
The star outfielder appeared to be in some discomfort as he ran to first base on a groundout in his first at-bat Thursday, and it has since been reported that Yelich's back is giving him some trouble. Keon Broxton came on to replace him in center field and the Brewers figure to have a further update after the game.
