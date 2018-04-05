Brewers' Christian Yelich: Dealing with oblique tightness
Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich is dealing with oblique stiffness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This explains why Yelich was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals prior to the seventh inning. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the Brewers are expected to play it safe and give him the day off Thursday with Jon Lester on the mound for the Cubs. More should be known in the comings days once he's further evaluated.
