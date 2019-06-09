Brewers' Christian Yelich: Delivers 24th homer
Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
Yelich got Milwaukee on the board in the sixth inning with a solo blast to right field, his 24th long ball of the campaign. The 27-year-old is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, registering three homers and eight RBI over that stretch.
