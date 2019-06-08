Yelich went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Friday night against the Pirates.

Yelich registered his ninth double of the season in the first inning, and he plated a run in the second on a sacrifice fly to left field. The 27-year-old has put together a six-game hitting streak to start June, delivering two home runs and seven RBI over that stretch.

