Yelich was removed from Sunday's game against the Phillies due to a right hand contusion.
Yelich was hit by a pitch during his first plate appearance and was replaced by a pinch hitter for his second time up Sunday. The severity of the injury isn't yet known, but the veteran slugger is likely to undergo medical imaging as he continues to be evaluated.
