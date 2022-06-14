Yelich will start in left field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Since Kolten Wong suffered a calf strain exactly one week ago that ultimately resulted in him landing on the injured list, Yelich has handled table-setting duties in each of the Brewers' subsequent six games. The Brewers could consider keeping Yelich atop the lineup even after Wong returns, given how well the 2018 National League MVP has responded to the assignment thus far. He'll carry a six-game hitting streak into Tuesday, with Yelich having gone 11-for-26 with a home run, two stolen bases and a 1:4 BB:K over that stretch.