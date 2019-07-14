Brewers' Christian Yelich: Does damage on basepaths
Yelich went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Giants.
The Brewers ran wild on the Madison Bumgarner/Buster Posey battery, swiping four bases on four attempts in total with Yelich leading the way. The reigning NL MVP has already recorded a 30-20 season (31 homers, 21 steals) just 84 games into the campaign, and the 27-year-old appears to have a shot at making history by not only becoming the fifth member of the exclusive 40-40 club, but potentially becoming the first player ever to hit 50 home runs and swipe 40 bases in the same year.
