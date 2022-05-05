Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds. He struck out once and registered one stolen base.

After the Reds scored three in the top of the first, Luis Urias and Christian Yelich went back-to-back to open the bottom half of the inning to get Milwaukee back in the game. In the second inning, the lefty slugger rocketed an RBI-double down the right field line to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. Over his last six games, Yelich has three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored.