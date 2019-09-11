Yelich will miss the rest of the 2019 season after suffering a fractured right kneecap during Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

The 27-year-old fouled a ball off the kneecap during the first inning and immediately went to a knee in pain, and he remained on the ground for several minutes before leaving the field. It's a devastating development for the Brewers' playoff hopes and Yelich as he was vying to earn his second consecutive NL MVP award. It's currently unclear whether surgery will be necessary. He'll finish the 2019 season with a .329/.429/.671 slash line and 44 home runs, 97 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 130 games. Trent Grisham seems likely to slot into an everyday role in his absence.