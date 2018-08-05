Yelich went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Saturday against the Rockies.

Yelich recorded his seventh multi-hit game in his past ten starts, bringing his average up to .326. That's his highest mark April 22 and is good enough to lead the National League. He has done everything right of late, smacking four home runs, driving in seven runs and scoring 14 runs in his past 10 games.