Yelich went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a stolen base against the Reds on Saturday.

Yelich doubled and singled while stealing his seventh base in eight opportunities this season. The former MVP endured a sluggish first half of the season and hasn't homered since June 26, a 17-game drought, but he has gone 6-for-16 (.375) over his last five contests. Yelich is slashing .240/.398/.367 with five homers and 26 RBI in 249 plate appearances.