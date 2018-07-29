Yelich went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI on Saturday against the Giants.

Yelich took southpaw Ty Blach deep in the fifth inning for his 15th home run of the season. The shot marked his fourth home run against a left-handed pitcher this season, though he has also tallied seven doubles and a triple to post a solid .535 slugging percentage against them through 99 at-bats. Yelich is now riding a 12-game hitting streak, during which his average has risen from .288 to a National League-leading .318 mark.