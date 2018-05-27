Brewers' Christian Yelich: Drives in three, scores three runs
Yelich went 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Mets.
Yelich didn't go deep, but managed a double and triple to do the majority of his damage Saturday. After hitting just .214/.308/.375 in April, Yelich has looked much better at the plate in May, entering Saturday's action hitting .299/.358/.460. He's shown no signs of slowing down of late, as he extended his hit streak to four games -- his last two were multi-hit efforts -- with his monstrous day at the plate.
