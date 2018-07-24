Yelich went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI on Monday against the Nationals.

Yelich got a bit lucky as Ryan Zimmerman misplayed a chopper down the first base line, leading to his only hit of the game and all three of his RBI. He has recorded at least one hit in 14 of 18 games in July, eight of which have been multi-hit efforts. While he hasn't stood out in a single category this season, he remains a valuable producer across the board.