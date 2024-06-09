Yelich went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Tigers
Yelich got the scoring started in this one, driving in Brice Turang with a single in the first inning. He came up with the bases loaded in the third and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly. He later added an infield single and a stolen base in the fifth. The former MVP has six multi-hit games over his last 15 games and his hitting .362 over that stretch. He has six homers, 29 RBI and 10 stolen bases through 38 games thus far.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Laces five hits, drives in five•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Ends power drought•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swipes two bags•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Resting Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Three hits in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Activated, starting Wednesday•