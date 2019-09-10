Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits Tuesday's game
Yelich was removed from Tuesday's game at Miami after fouling a ball off his right knee, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
Yelich appeared to take the contact around the top of his kneecap and immediately went to the ground in pain. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he was able to leave the field under his own power. Trent Grisham has taken over in right field for the Brewers.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Walks off Cubs•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Huge night in big win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Crushes 42nd home run•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Joins 25-steal club•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes deep twice in marathon•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in starting nine•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...