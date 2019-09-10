Yelich was removed from Tuesday's game at Miami after fouling a ball off his right knee, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Yelich appeared to take the contact around the top of his kneecap and immediately went to the ground in pain. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he was able to leave the field under his own power. Trent Grisham has taken over in right field for the Brewers.