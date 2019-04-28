Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits with back issue
Yelich exited Sunday's game against the Mets with lower-back discomfort.
The injury interrupts an incredible start to the season in which Yelich has hit .353 with 14 homers. It's not being described as a particularly serious issue, but more details will presumably become clear following further tests. Ben Gamel would be in line for an increased role should the defending MVP be forced to miss time.
