Yelich was removed during the second inning of Sunday's game at St. Louis due to back soreness.
The 29-year-old went 1-for-2 with a run scored before being replaced in left field by Jackie Bradley for the bottom of the second inning. Back issues have been a recurring problem for Yelich, so it's not a great sign to see it cropping up again early in the season. The Brewers already had a 7-0 lead when he exited, so hopefully it was a precautionary move from manager Craig Counsell.
