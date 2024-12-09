Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Monday that Yelich (back) isn't swinging a bat yet but is doing other baseball movements, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Arnold added that Yelich is "in a really good spot right now" and should be ready to go early on in spring training. Yelich underwent a season-ending microdiscectomy procedure Aug. 16 to address a herniated disc in his lower back, an injury which has plagued the outfielder for years.