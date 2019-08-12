Brewers' Christian Yelich: Expected to start Tuesday
The Brewers anticipate Yelich (back) will be ready to rejoin the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Twins, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Yelich has been limited to a bench role for the Brewers' past five games while managing a lingering back issue, but he took a meaningful step forward in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Rangers by entering the contest as a pinch hitter. The Brewers were apparently satisfied with how Yelich came out of that appearance, leaving him poised to reprise his usual duties as the club's everyday right fielder. Yelich's status won't be formally confirmed until the Brewers release their lineup a few hours prior to Tuesday's 8:10 p.m. EDT first pitch, but Morosi's report suggests fantasy managers shouldn't have any qualms about keeping the reigning National League MVP active for Milwaukee's five-game week.
