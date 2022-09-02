Yelich exited Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks due to neck discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich exited the game in the fourth inning, with Tyrone Taylor taking over in left field in his place. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but there should be more clarity in the coming days.
