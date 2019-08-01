Yelich went 1-for-5 with an RBI double Wednesday in the Brewers' 4-2 win over the Athletics.

Yelich's third-inning double extended his hitting streak to 18 games, during which the reigning National League MVP has posted a 1.097 OPS to go with five home runs, four steals, 14 RBI and 12 runs. He'll look to push the streak to new a career best in the series finale Thursday, when he'll start in right field and bat second between Yasmani Grandal and Keston Hiura.