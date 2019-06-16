Brewers' Christian Yelich: Extends homer lead
Yelich went 1-for-4 with a homer, a walk, a steal and three runs in Saturday's loss to San Francisco.
Yelich brought the Brewers to within one with a solo shot in the ninth inning, but the team ultimately couldn't tie the game. The homer, his 26th of the season, extended his lead at the top of the home run leaderboard and brought him within 10 of his career high. In case that wasn't enough, his 16 steals also tie him for fourth in the league. He's currently riding a 12-game hitting streak in which he's hit .479 with five homers.
