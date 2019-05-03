Yelich said everything went "great" during his on-field batting practice session Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich is out of the lineup for a fifth straight game due to lower-back soreness, though he appears to be trending towards a return over the weekend. "I feel good, so whenever they say I can run out there, I'll go," the 2018 NL MVP said after Friday's BP session. The Brewers, who are currently playing the Mets in Milwaukee, are scheduled to face Zack Wheeler on Saturday and Jason Vargas on Sunday.