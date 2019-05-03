Brewers' Christian Yelich: Feels great after BP
Yelich said everything went "great" during his on-field batting practice session Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Yelich is out of the lineup for a fifth straight game due to lower-back soreness, though he appears to be trending towards a return over the weekend. "I feel good, so whenever they say I can run out there, I'll go," the 2018 NL MVP said after Friday's BP session. The Brewers, who are currently playing the Mets in Milwaukee, are scheduled to face Zack Wheeler on Saturday and Jason Vargas on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...
-
Most concerning of struggling aces?
Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom both appear to have come around, so who's next? Scott White...