Yelich went 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Mets.

Yelich didn't go deep, but managed a double and triple to do the majority of his damage Saturday. After hitting just .214/.308/.375 in April, Yelich has looked much better at the plate in May, slashing .315/.376/.500 for the month. He's shown no signs of slowing down of late, as he extended his hitting streak to four games -- his last two were multi-hit efforts -- with his monstrous day at the plate.