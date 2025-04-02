Yelich is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Royals.
Yelich cranked his first home run of the season Tuesday, but he will receive his first day off for Wednesday's afternoon contest. Isaac Collins is at designated hitter and batting third for Milwaukee.
