Yelich went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

It's been an unexpectedly-slow start for Yelich, but he showed signs of getting on track Monday, reaching base three times and recording his first multi-hit game of the season. After hitting second in the Brewers' first three games of the season Yelich slotted into the No. 3 spot in the order three times over the club's last four games.