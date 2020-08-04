Yelich went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
It's been an unexpectedly-slow start for Yelich, but he showed signs of getting on track Monday, reaching base three times and recording his first multi-hit game of the season. After hitting second in the Brewers' first three games of the season Yelich slotted into the No. 3 spot in the order three times over the club's last four games.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Crushes first 2020 homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Scuffling during summer camp•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Monster extension finalized•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Making spring debut Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Signs seven-year extension•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Close to $200M extension•