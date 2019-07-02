Yelich went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Monday's 8-6 win over the Reds.

Yelich has already drilled 30 homers this season after knocking 36 in 2018. His two-run, ninth-inning blast proved to be important in Milwaukee's victory. The NL MVP candidate owns an insane 1.139 OPS with 66 RBI.