Yelich (kneecap) said Sunday his knee is fully recovered and he'll enter spring training with no restrictions, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich sustained the fractured right kneecap Sept. 10 and was given an 8-to-10 week recovery timeline, though he apparently didn't feel fully healthy until about a month ago since the team slow-played his rehab. The 28-year-old finished second in voting for National League MVP behind Cody Bellinger after posting a .329/.429/.671 slash line with 44 home runs, 30 stolen bases and 97 RBI in 130 games, and he's primed for another year as one of baseball's top players. Yelich should begin 2020 starting in right field for the Brewers, though the free-agent signing of Avisail Garcia and the additional roster shakeup could result in more time in left field.