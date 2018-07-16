Yelich went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs Sunday in the Brewers' 7-6 loss to the Pirates in 10 innings.

Despite the Brewers dropping all five of their games in Pittsburgh, Yelich enjoyed a productive series, finishing 7-for-21 with a pair of doubles. The 26-year-old heads into the All-Star break with 11 home runs and 12 steals, putting him well on track for the second 15-15 campaign of his career.