Brewers' Christian Yelich: Generates three hits
Yelich went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs Sunday in the Brewers' 7-6 loss to the Pirates in 10 innings.
Despite the Brewers dropping all five of their games in Pittsburgh, Yelich enjoyed a productive series, finishing 7-for-21 with a pair of doubles. The 26-year-old heads into the All-Star break with 11 home runs and 12 steals, putting him well on track for the second 15-15 campaign of his career.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Knocks in four versus old squad•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Reaches base three times, steals bag•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back in action•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Held out Monday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Out again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...