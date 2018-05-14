Yelich is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Yelich will head to the bench for a breather after starting 23 consecutive games, hitting .258/.343/.382 over that stretch. The Brewers will go with an outfield consisting of Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Domingo Santana (from left to right) in his absence.

