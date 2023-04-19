Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Milwaukee is concluding its series in Seattle with day game after a night game and the Mariners are bringing a southpaw (Marco Gonzales) to the bump, so Brewers skipper Craig Counsell likely viewed Wednesday's contest as a good opportunity to give the lefty-hitting Yelich a breather. Owen Miller will pick up a start in left field while Yelich sits for the first time all season.