Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Hitless through the first two games of the series in St. Louis, Yelich's reign of terror against the Cardinals seems to have at least temporarily ended. With the Brewers off the schedule Thursday before heading to New York this weekend for a three-game series with the Mets, Yelich will effectively get two days of rest as he bows out of the lineup for the first time this season. Ben Gamel replaces Yelich in right field.