Brewers' Christian Yelich: Gets first day off
Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Hitless through the first two games of the series in St. Louis, Yelich's reign of terror against the Cardinals seems to have at least temporarily ended. With the Brewers off the schedule Thursday before heading to New York this weekend for a three-game series with the Mets, Yelich will effectively get two days of rest as he bows out of the lineup for the first time this season. Ben Gamel replaces Yelich in right field.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Bombs two more homers•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Keeps raking against Dodgers•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Slugs 10th homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smashes ninth homer•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Crushes three home runs•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hot start continues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...