Brewers' Christian Yelich: Gets rare rest
Yelich is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Yelich sits for the first time in over two months. He's hit an excellent .343/.397/.648 with 16 homers in 55 games since his last rest. Hernan Perez will start in right field in his place.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Clubs first career grand slam•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Steals base for second straight game•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Notches two hits, stolen base•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Historic six-hit night against Reds•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Pair of homers•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Knocks 23rd homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...