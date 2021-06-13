Yelich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Yelich appears to be sitting as part of a scheduled maintenance day, given that he had started in each of the Brewers' previous 12 games. Over that stretch, Yelich hit just .220, but he reached base at a .396 clip and posted five extra-base hits (two home runs, three doubles). Jace Peterson will cover left field in Yelich's stead.
