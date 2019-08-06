Manager Craig Counsell said that Yelich feels fine, but the outfielder is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates in order to avoid a flareup of a minor back injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Word of Yelich's back issue first surfaced shortly before the All-Star break and ultimately prompted him to bow out of the Home Run Derby. Yelich started in the All-Star Game a day later and has since proceeded to play in all but one of the Brewers' 23 second-half contests to date, producing an 1.106 OPS over that time. The MVP-caliber form Yelich has demonstrated lately suggests he hasn't been hampered by the back issue, so his absence Tuesday should be viewed merely as a matter of preventative maintenance. Expect him to check back into the starting nine for the series finale Wednesday.