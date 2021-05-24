Yelich went 2-for-4 with a home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's win over the Reds.

Yelich ended a four-game hitless streak with his fifth multi-hit game of the campaign, but the most important thing is the fact that he went deep for the first time in 2021. Yelich is hitting .286 on the season but seems to be trending in the right direction after an injury-riddled beginning of the campaign -- he's reached base multiple times in three of his last six appearances.