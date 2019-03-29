Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes deep in opener
Yelich went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.
Yelich gave Milwaukee a 4-3 lead in the third inning by clubbing his first homer of the season to center field. The reigning National League MVP also managed to reach base three times in an impressive Opening Day performance.
