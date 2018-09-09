Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes deep, swipes base
Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and stolen base Saturday against the Giants.
Yelich recorded his 28th home run of the season by taking Chris Stratton deep in the fifth inning and followed that up by stealing his 17th base in the eighth inning. He continues to build on his impressive campaign, homering three times in his past 10 games while also swiping three bases.
