Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes deep twice in marathon
Yelich went 5-for-6 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 15-14 extra-innings win over the Nationals.
Both long balls were clutch -- Yelich took Nats closer Sean Doolittle deep to lead off the ninth inning and spark a four-run rally, then launched a second solo shot in the 13th that nearly won the game for the Brewers before their eventual victory one frame later. It seems safe to say Yelich's back issues are behind him for now, and the 27-year-old has moved back into a tie for the major-league home run lead, joining Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger with 41.
