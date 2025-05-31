Yelich went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

Yelich hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and then crushed a 420-foot solo shot in the ninth. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, a stretch that includes five multi-hit performances, five homers, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and two steals. While he's slashing a modest .220/.305/.416, the 33-year-old has still produced 12 long balls, 38 RBI, 30 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 236 plate appearances.