Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes yard again
Yelich went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.
He's now the first reigning MVP in baseball history to go yard in three straight games to begin the following season. Yelich did strike out for the first time in 13 plate appearances Saturday, but that's a tradeoff both the Brewers and fantasy GMs with shares in the 27-year-old will be happy to make.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Raking right out of gate•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Goes deep in opener•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sizzling this spring•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Appears ready for Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Clubs another home run•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Belts first homer of spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...