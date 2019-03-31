Yelich went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

He's now the first reigning MVP in baseball history to go yard in three straight games to begin the following season. Yelich did strike out for the first time in 13 plate appearances Saturday, but that's a tradeoff both the Brewers and fantasy GMs with shares in the 27-year-old will be happy to make.

