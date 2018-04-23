Yelich went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

It was the first homer -- and just second extra-base hit -- for Yelich since being activated off the disabled list Wednesday, and his second on the year overall. After swiping at least 15 bases in three of the last four seasons, Yelich is just 0-for-1 in that department thus far, but he's otherwise off to a solid start with his new ball club. Through 11 games, he's driven in eight runs and sports a .333/.429/.571 line.