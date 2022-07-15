Yelich (back) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Friday against San Francisco, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.
The 30-year-old has been held out since being scratched from Tuesday's lineup with mid-back tightness, but he's been cleared to return to action Friday versus the Giants. It's an encouraging sign Yelich is back playing the field rather than being limited to DH duties.
