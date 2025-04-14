Yelich is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
It's a routine day off for Yelich, who had started each of the previous 10 contests. Isaac Collins will occupy the designated hitter spot and bat second for the Brewers in Monday's series opener.
